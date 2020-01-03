Falmouth Police Captain Retires After 29 Years

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department said goodbye to Captain Jeffrey P. Smith who retired Friday January 3rd after 29 years of service.

Capt. Smith started as a patrol officer in 1990, and then was promoted to Acting Sergeant in 1996, Permanent Sergeant in 1997, Lieutenant in 2012 and Captain in 2014. He performed the duties of both Captain of Operations, and most recently, Captain of Specialized Services.

Throughout Captain Smith’s career, he held several specialty positions including Field Training Officer, Internal Affairs Investigator, Background Investigator, Sexual Assault Investigator, Drug Task Force Officer and several other specialties.

Over almost three decades, Captain Smith also took time to serve as member of the following community organizations: Steering and Strategic Committee for Falmouth Prevention Partnership, Underage Drinking Prevention Coalition, Falmouth Substance Abuse Commission, Falmouth Pubic Schools District Safety Team, Falmouth Suicide Prevention Coalition, and Police Athletic League Volunteer.

Capt. Smith will be truly missed by the men and women of the Falmouth Police Department, as well as the community he served.