FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department has issued a missing person alert and is subsequently seeking the public’s help and assistance in locating 33 year old Stephen Long. He was reported missing by family members on 7/1/21. Stephen is approximately 5’11” and 265 lbs. Any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Falmouth Police at 774-255-4527.
Falmouth Police issue missing person alert
July 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
