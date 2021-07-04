You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police issue missing person alert

Falmouth Police issue missing person alert

July 4, 2021


FALMOUTHThe Falmouth Police Department has issued a missing person alert and is subsequently seeking the public’s help and assistance in locating 33 year old Stephen Long. He was reported missing by family members on 7/1/21. Stephen is approximately 5’11” and 265 lbs. Any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Falmouth Police at 774-255-4527.

