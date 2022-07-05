FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are looking for Matthew Dowler, missing out of Falmouth on the afternoon of July 4, 2022. Matthew is described as a 36-year-old white male weighing 170 lbs. He has brown eyes and blue eyes. He was last seen in the East Falmouth area wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts and carrying a large backpack. If you have any information, please contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.
Falmouth Police searching for missing person
July 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- High Court Ruling Impacts Massachusetts Gun Licensing Rules
- Two Agencies Launch Program to Fight Housing Insecurity
- Eight More Cases of Monkeypox Confirmed in Massachusetts
- Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival Starts July 8
- Moran Highlights Senate Steps Towards Expanded Childcare
- AAA Reminds Public of Vehicle Heatstroke Death Risks
- Pandemic EBT Benefit Funding in Mass. Extended Through Summer
- 6 dead, 30 hurt in Shooting at Chicago-Area July 4 Parade
- Ten Rescued Sea Turtles Released off Cape Cod
- Local Hospitals in Need of Blood Donations
- Non-Profit Offering Free Meals to Kids on Lower & Outer Cape
- Mashpee Wastewater Project Moving Forward
- Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Fisherman