Falmouth Police searching for missing person



FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are looking for Matthew Dowler, missing out of Falmouth on the afternoon of July 4, 2022. Matthew is described as a 36-year-old white male weighing 170 lbs. He has brown eyes and blue eyes. He was last seen in the East Falmouth area wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts and carrying a large backpack. If you have any information, please contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.