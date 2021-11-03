FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department has issued a missing person alert and is subsequently seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 18-year-old Karissa Alferes. She is missing from Morse Pond Road, where she was last seen on November 1, 2021. Alferes is described as a white female approximately 5’5” in height, 130 lbs., black hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing black pants, a pink shirt, and a black sweater. Alferes suffers from a mental health condition and is dependent on medication. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is advised to contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.
Falmouth Police seek missing 18-year-old woman
November 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Kids’ Turn Arrives for COVID-19 Shots
- Part of Rt. 6 in Orleans Temporarily Closed
- Goode, King Win Barnstable School Committee Race, Schnepp Re-Elected to Council
- Boston Elects Wu, First Woman and Asian American as Mayor
- Following Storm, Nauset Beach OSV Access Opens Again
- Orleans Voters Approve Beach Parking Plan
- World Leaders Vow to Protect Forests, Plug Methane Leaks
- Veterans Town Hall To Be Held In Barnstable
- Advisories Issued After PFAS Detected In Fish
- Chatham Receives Update On Measures To Protect Drinking Water
- Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Aircraft Off Nauset Beach
- Barnstable County Outlines New COVID Testing Dates, Sites
- Barnstable County Names New Human Services Deputy Director