Falmouth Police seek missing 18-year-old woman

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department has issued a missing person alert and is subsequently seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 18-year-old Karissa Alferes. She is missing from Morse Pond Road, where she was last seen on November 1, 2021. Alferes is described as a white female approximately 5’5” in height, 130 lbs., black hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing black pants, a pink shirt, and a black sweater. Alferes suffers from a mental health condition and is dependent on medication. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is advised to contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.