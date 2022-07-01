FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police would like your help with identifying the two males and a female depicted in the attached pictures. They may have been witnesses to a serious assault and battery. Please contact Det. Carpenter at 774-255-4527.
Falmouth Police seek three people who may have witnessed a serious assault
July 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fourth of July Fireworks Times Across the Cape
- Sunday Journal – Oyster Shell Recycling with Joshua Gee
- Sunday Journal – Plastic Pollution with the World Wildlife Fund
- Sunday Journal – THRIVE Program with Housing Assistance Corporation and the Cape and Islands United Way
- AG Healey Offers Tips on Summer’s High Electricity Rates
- Swimmers Raise $185,000 at Buzzards Bay Swim
- Biden Backs Filibuster Exception to Protect Abortion Access
- Officials Ask Residents Be Mindful of Others During Independence Day Weekend
- Crewless Robotic Mayflower Ship Reaches Plymouth Rock
- Cape Cod’s Low Inventory, Buyer Timelines Affecting Home Sales
- Supreme Court Limits EPA in Curbing Power Plant Emissions
- Massachusetts House Approves Bill to Protect Abortion Access
- Barnstable County Looking to Lead in Flood Mitigation Efforts