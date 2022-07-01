You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police seek three people who may have witnessed a serious assault

Falmouth Police seek three people who may have witnessed a serious assault

July 1, 2022


FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police would like your help with identifying the two males and a female depicted in the attached pictures. They may have been witnesses to a serious assault and battery. Please contact Det. Carpenter at 774-255-4527.

