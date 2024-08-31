You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police Sergeant honored for 20 years of service

Falmouth Police Sergeant honored for 20 years of service

August 31, 2024


FALMOUTH – On Tuesday, Falmouth Police Sgt. Bartolomei was presented with his 20 year service pin by Chief Jeff Lourie. Sgt. Bartolomei started with FPD in July of 2004, and has worked tirelessly for the last two decades to improve public safety in Falmouth. Congratulations on 20 years Sgt. Bartolomei!

