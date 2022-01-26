SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a smoky stove fire in Sandwich around 9:30 PM Tuesday evening. The fire a residence on Anderson Avenue was quickly put out but there was enough smoke damage to displace the occupants who will spend the night elsewhere. No injuries were reported.
Family displaced after smoky stove fire in Sandwich
January 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
