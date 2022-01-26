You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Family displaced after smoky stove fire in Sandwich

January 25, 2022

SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a smoky stove fire in Sandwich around 9:30 PM Tuesday evening. The fire a residence on Anderson Avenue was quickly put out but there was enough smoke damage to displace the occupants who will spend the night elsewhere. No injuries were reported.

