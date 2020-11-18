You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Faulty air handler causes smoke prompting evacuation of Barnstable school

Faulty air handler causes smoke prompting evacuation of Barnstable school

November 18, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Students were evacuated from the Trinity Christian Academy on Mary Dunn Road about 9 AM after an odor of smoke was detected in the building. Students were moved to an adjacent church while firefighters investigated. The problem was traced to a faulty air handler. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 