BARNSTABLE – Students were evacuated from the Trinity Christian Academy on Mary Dunn Road about 9 AM after an odor of smoke was detected in the building. Students were moved to an adjacent church while firefighters investigated. The problem was traced to a faulty air handler. No injuries were reported.
Faulty air handler causes smoke prompting evacuation of Barnstable school
November 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Virus Won’t Stop NORAD from Tracking Santa
- Hyannis Main Street to Have Closed Lane Through Thursday
- Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Wash Ashore as Waters Cool
- Massachusetts Best in Nation for Early Lung Cancer Diagnosis
- Cape Cod Young Professionals Begins CEO Search
- AAA: Bay State Gas Prices Stay Put
- Cape Cod and Islands Water Protection Fund Approves New Rules
- Yoga for Grief and Loss Class Aims to Ease Pandemic Anxieties
- Biden Filling Top White House Team with Campaign Veterans
- Public Health Programs See Surge in Students Amid Pandemic
- Biden Urges Trump to Aid Transition
- Deadline for State Small Business Grants is Tuesday
- Cape Culinary Bringing Take-out Thanksgiving Dinner to Local Families