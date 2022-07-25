Fire breaks out aboard whale watching vessel off Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department responded to an engine compartment fire aboard a Captain John Boats’ party vessel.

At approximately 10:32 AM, Plymouth Fire received a call from the Plymouth Harbormaster reporting an engine compartment fire aboard one of Captain John Boats’ vessels. The Plymouth Harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene.

The boat, which was approximately two miles off the coast of Plymouth in Cape Cod Bay, had 54 people on board when the engine compartment caught on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by the crew.

The vessel’s two engines became disabled due to the fire resulting in the vessel being towed back to shore by a local company.

The Plymouth Fire Department’s boat responded to the scene to escort the vessel back to shore. Once ashore, Plymouth Fire personnel extinguished the remaining flames that were still burning in the engine compartment.

The Plymouth Fire Department is actively investigating the fire alongside the U.S. Coast Guard’s Investigation Team.

Members of the crew are currently being evaluated on scene by medical personnel.