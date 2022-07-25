You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out aboard whale watching vessel off Plymouth

Fire breaks out aboard whale watching vessel off Plymouth

July 25, 2022

The Plymouth Fire Department assisted in extinguishing a fire located in the engine compartment on a Captain John Boats’ party vessel.
Photo courtesy Plymouth Fire Department/CWN

PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department responded to an engine compartment fire aboard a Captain John Boats’ party vessel.

At approximately 10:32 AM, Plymouth Fire received a call from the Plymouth Harbormaster reporting an engine compartment fire aboard one of Captain John Boats’ vessels. The Plymouth Harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene.

The boat, which was approximately two miles off the coast of Plymouth in Cape Cod Bay, had 54 people on board when the engine compartment caught on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by the crew.

The vessel’s two engines became disabled due to the fire resulting in the vessel being towed back to shore by a local company.

The Plymouth Fire Department’s boat responded to the scene to escort the vessel back to shore. Once ashore, Plymouth Fire personnel extinguished the remaining flames that were still burning in the engine compartment.

The Plymouth Fire Department is actively investigating the fire alongside the U.S. Coast Guard’s Investigation Team.

Members of the crew are currently being evaluated on scene by medical personnel.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 