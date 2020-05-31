MARSTONS MILLS – Fire broke out at the Barnstable Transfer Station off Flint Street in Marstons Mills Saturday evening. The fire was reported in a large pile of demolition debris. Firefighters stretched a hose and doused the flames. No structures were damaged. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out at Barnstable transfer station in Marstons Mills
May 30, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- SpaceX Launches Two Americans Towards International Space Station
- Stormwater Road Work Set to Begin Monday in Yarmouth
- Provincetown Film Society Laying Off Staff and CEO
- Alzheimer’s Family Support Center Hosts 5 by 5 Virtual Walk
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Awards $84,500 in Grants
- Willie’s Superbrew to Sponsor Cape-Wide Beach Cleanup
- Cape Cod Calling to Donate Proceeds to the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund
- Churches in Fall River Diocese to Reopen for Public Masses Saturday
- Baker Provides Update on Phase II of Reopening Plan
- Sunday Journal Chat with Potted Plants for Seniors
- Sunday Journal with Local Author Casey Sherman on New “Hunting Whitey” Book
- Sunday Journal with Wined During Quarantine
- Barnstable County Reports Changes to Emergency Response for COVID-19