Fire breaks out at Barnstable transfer station in Marstons Mills

Fire breaks out at Barnstable transfer station in Marstons Mills

May 30, 2020

MARSTONS MILLS – Fire broke out at the Barnstable Transfer Station off Flint Street in Marstons Mills Saturday evening. The fire was reported in a large pile of demolition debris. Firefighters stretched a hose and doused the flames. No structures were damaged. Further details were not immediately available.

