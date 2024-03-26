BREWSTER – Fire broke out at a residence in Brewster Tuesday morning. The call at 5 Beechtree Drive came in about 7:45 AM. Smoke was showing from the attic of the 1 1/2 story house on arrival. Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. An aerial view of the house appeared to show solar panels on the roof but it is unclear if they were a factor in the fire as further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out at Brewster residence
March 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
