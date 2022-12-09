ORLEANS – A fire was reported at the Christmas Tree Shops in Orleans shortly after 6 AM Friday. The fire appeared to have started in an electrical fixture in the ceiling. Firefighters stretched a line and extinguished the fire. All employees on scene safely evacuated the store. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out at Christmas Tree Shops in Orleans
December 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
