You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at Christmas Tree Shops in Orleans

Fire breaks out at Christmas Tree Shops in Orleans

December 9, 2022

Harwich and Chatham engines responded mutual aid for a fire at the Christmas Tree Shops in Orleans
Harwich Fire/CWN

ORLEANS – A fire was reported at the Christmas Tree Shops in Orleans shortly after 6 AM Friday. The fire appeared to have started in an electrical fixture in the ceiling. Firefighters stretched a line and extinguished the fire. All employees on scene safely evacuated the store. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 