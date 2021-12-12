Fire breaks out at house in Bourne

BOURNE – Fire broke out at a home in Bourne around 10 PM Saturday evening. Firefighters arrived at 80 County Road to find flames and smoke showing from the residence down a long driveway. All occupants were able to evacuate safely. Mutual aid from from several towns responded to the scene and covered the Bourne fire stations. Firefighters were able to get the heavy fire quickly knocked down. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for the displaced residents.