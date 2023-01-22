You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at house in Yarmouth

Fire breaks out at house in Yarmouth

January 22, 2023



YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Yarmouth shortly before 4:30 PM Sunday. Crews arriving at 129 Driftwood Lane found smoke showing from the roof line. Mutual aid from several towns was called to the scene and to cover the Yarmouth fire stations. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Top photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

