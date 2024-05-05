You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at Hyannis motel

Fire breaks out at Hyannis motel

May 5, 2024

HYANNIS – A fire broke out about 5:30 AM at the America’s Best Value Inn at 206 Main Street. Firefighters responded to an alarm and received a call enroute that smoke was showing from the motel. There were no reported injuries. Fire crews were able to quickly put out the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

