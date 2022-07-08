OAK BLUFFS – A fire broke out at an Oak Bluffs laundromat about2 PM Friday. The fire reportedly involved two dryers at the Wash Ashore laundry on Circuit Avenue. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out at Oak Bluffs laundromat
July 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
