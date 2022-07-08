You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at Oak Bluffs laundromat

Fire breaks out at Oak Bluffs laundromat

July 8, 2022

OAK BLUFFS – A fire broke out at an Oak Bluffs laundromat about2 PM Friday. The fire reportedly involved two dryers at the Wash Ashore laundry on Circuit Avenue. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 