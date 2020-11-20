You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at Sagamore Beach house

Fire breaks out at Sagamore Beach house

November 19, 2020

SAGAMORE BEACH – Fire broke out at a residence in the Sagamore Beach section of Bourne around 11:30 PM Thursday. Flames were visible when crews arrived at 193 Old Plymouth Road. It appeared the fire may have started around the chimney. No injuries were reported. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 