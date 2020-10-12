You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at Wellfleet home

Fire breaks out at Wellfleet home

October 12, 2020

WELLFLEET – Fire broke out at a house in Wellfleet early Monday afternoon. The call at 504 Chequesset Neck Road broke out shortly after 1:30 PM. The fire appeared to have started in the basement and firefighters were checking to see if it had spread into the kitchen cabinets. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

