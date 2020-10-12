WELLFLEET – Fire broke out at a house in Wellfleet early Monday afternoon. The call at 504 Chequesset Neck Road broke out shortly after 1:30 PM. The fire appeared to have started in the basement and firefighters were checking to see if it had spread into the kitchen cabinets. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out at Wellfleet home
October 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- National Guard Members Explain Need for Machine Gun Range at Public Meeting
- Ready Renters Program Accepting Applications for Affordable Apartments
- Baker-Polito Administration Announces Grants for Marine Animal Conservation
- Annual ROAR Motorcycle Ride a Success Despite COVID-19
- Cape Women’s Coalition Hosts Virtual Roundtable on Food Insecurity
- Trump Insists He’s Free of Virus, Ready for Campaign Trail
- Whelan Scores Multiple Endorsements in Re-election Bid
- Halloween Event Taking Place at Yarmouth Drive-In
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces October Blood Drives
- Harwich Health Officials Urging Residents to Continue Practicing COVID Guidelines
- Applications Available for Affordable Home Ownership in Harwich
- Fall River Diocese Schools Partner With Company for PPE
- Cape Real Estate Values and Sales Volume Rise