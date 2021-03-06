You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in attic of building in Orleans

Fire breaks out in attic of building in Orleans

March 5, 2021

ORLEANS – Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a building at 9 Cottage Street in Orleans about 8 PM Friday evening. According to reports, insulation was smoldering in the attic. A hose line was stretched to to wet down the insulation. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

