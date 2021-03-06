ORLEANS – Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a building at 9 Cottage Street in Orleans about 8 PM Friday evening. According to reports, insulation was smoldering in the attic. A hose line was stretched to to wet down the insulation. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out in attic of building in Orleans
March 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
