FALMOUTH – Fire broke out early Friday morning in Falmouth. Officials reported at one point part of the building at 11 Surrey Lane collapsed. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out in Falmouth
October 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- COVID Money to Benefit Cape Cod Water Quality, Housing
- Fishermen Face Shutdowns as Warming Potentially Hurts Species
- US Economy Returned to Growth Last Quarter, Expanding 2.6%
- Mashpee High School to Hold Walk for Water Fundraiser
- Powerball Jackpot Up to $800M, Fifth Highest in U.S. History
- Post Files Appeal in Misprinted Ballot Lawsuit
- Pavement Milling on Route 132 to Impact Hyannis Traffic
- Upper Cape Tech Gets Federal School Bus Funding
- Barnstable Land Trust Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Center
- Listen: Steamship Authority Representative Talks Rate Hikes
- Cape Cod Commission Creates Floodplain Regulation Tools
- Baker Signs Bill to Assist Veterans
- Boardwalk Funds, Marijuana Tax on Sandwich Special Town Meeting Warrant