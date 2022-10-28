You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in Falmouth

Fire breaks out in Falmouth

October 28, 2022

Michael I. Sears/CWN

FALMOUTH – Fire broke out early Friday morning in Falmouth. Officials reported at one point part of the building at 11 Surrey Lane collapsed. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 