HYANNIS – A fire broke out in an apartment in Hyannis Monday evening. Firefighters arriving at 80 Cedar Street about 8:30 PM Monday found a fire in a bathroom wall possibly due to an electrical malfunction. Crews opened the wall and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out in Hyannis apartment
August 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
