Fire breaks out in Hyannis apartment

August 12, 2024

HYANNIS – A fire broke out in an apartment in Hyannis Monday evening. Firefighters arriving at 80 Cedar Street about 8:30 PM Monday found a fire in a bathroom wall possibly due to an electrical malfunction. Crews opened the wall and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

