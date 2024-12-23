TRURO – A fire was reported in a recycling hopper at the Truro Transfer Station off Route 6 late Monday morning. Apparently due to multiple other calls, a Wellfleet engine responded to douse the fire. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out in recycling hopper in Truro
December 23, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
