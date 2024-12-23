You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in recycling hopper in Truro

December 23, 2024

TRURO – A fire was reported in a recycling hopper at the Truro Transfer Station off Route 6 late Monday morning. Apparently due to multiple other calls, a Wellfleet engine responded to douse the fire. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

