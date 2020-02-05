You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in Sandwich home

Fire breaks out in Sandwich home

February 5, 2020

SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a structure fire in Sandwich just before 6 PM Wednesday evening. Smoke was showing from 69 Dillingham Avenue when firefighters arrived. The fire appeared to have started in the basement of the split level ranch style home. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

