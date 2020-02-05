SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a structure fire in Sandwich just before 6 PM Wednesday evening. Smoke was showing from 69 Dillingham Avenue when firefighters arrived. The fire appeared to have started in the basement of the split level ranch style home. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out in Sandwich home
February 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- UPDATE: Trump Acquited on Both Impeachment Charges
- Macy’s to Close 125 stores, Shed 2,000 Corporate Jobs
- Mashpee Wampanoag Land Into Trust Appeal to be Heard Today in Boston
- Trump Uses State of Union to Campaign; Pelosi Rips up Speech
- Buttigieg Slightly Leading Sanders in Partial Iowa Results
- AG Healey Opens Grant Application Period for Youth Summer Jobs Program
- Coast Guard Recruiting Auxiliary Members in Chatham
- Yarmouth to Break Ground for New DPW Facility
- The Garden Club of Yarmouth Offers Scholarship Opportunities to Students
- Cape Cod National Seashore Announces Turkey Hunting Season Dates
- Beneficiaries for 2020 Seaside Le Mans Announced
- Local Realtors Report Consistent 2019
- Construction Remains On-time for New Cape Cod Tech