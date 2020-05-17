WEST YARMOUTH – Fire broke out at a structure in West Yarmouth shortly before 3 PM Sunday. The fire at 7 Rosemary Lane off Route 28 appeared to have started outside and spread to the building. All occupants were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames.
Fire breaks out in West Yarmouth
May 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
