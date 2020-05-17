You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in West Yarmouth

Fire breaks out in West Yarmouth

May 17, 2020

WEST YARMOUTH – Fire broke out at a structure in West Yarmouth shortly before 3 PM Sunday. The fire at 7 Rosemary Lane off Route 28 appeared to have started outside and spread to the building. All occupants were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 