Fire breaks out in Yarmouth home

March 9, 2020


YARMOUTH – Fire broke out at a home at 23 Still Brook Road sometime after 4 PM. The fire appeared to be in the attic of the single story residence. It was not believed anyone was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

