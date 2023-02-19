You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in Yarmouth Port cottage

Fire breaks out in Yarmouth Port cottage

February 19, 2023


YARMOUTH PORT – A fire caused extensive damage to a cottage in Yarmouth Port Sunday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the building in the 100 block of Center Street about 2 PM to find the small structure 50% involved. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. The cause of te fire is under investigation.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 