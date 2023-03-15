BARNSTABLE – Fire damaged the Barnstable Restaurant and Tavern at 3180 Main Street (Route 6A) in Barnstable early Wednesday morning. The fire was reportedly in the floor between the first and second floors. A sprinkler system helped control the spread of the fire until it could be completely doused. Fire officials ordered a 2nd alarm to bring additional manpower to the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Route 6A was closed in the area for a time due to hoses and apparatus in the roadway.
Fire damages Barnstable restaurant
March 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
