PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters rushed to the scene of a boat fire at MacMillan Wharf around 1:15 AM Friday morning. Flames and smoke were visible from the vessel “Clean Sweep” when crews arrived. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The extent of damage was not immediately clear as further details were not immediately available.
Fire damages fishing vessel at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown overnight
August 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
