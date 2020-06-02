You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages home in Harwich

Fire damages home in Harwich

June 1, 2020

HARWICH – A fire broke out at a home in Harwich around 11:15 PM Monday evening. The fire at 169 Division Street appeared to be on the outside of the structure and was quickly put out. Firefighters checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread inside. The occupants were evacuated until the scene was safe. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

