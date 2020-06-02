HARWICH – A fire broke out at a home in Harwich around 11:15 PM Monday evening. The fire at 169 Division Street appeared to be on the outside of the structure and was quickly put out. Firefighters checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread inside. The occupants were evacuated until the scene was safe. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire damages home in Harwich
June 1, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
