DENNIS PORT – Fire broke out at a home in Dennis Port just after 2:30 PM. Firefighters responded to 31 Cedar Lane to find fire on the outside of a seasonal home. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire damages house in Dennis Port
April 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
