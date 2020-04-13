You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages house in Dennis Port

Fire damages house in Dennis Port

April 13, 2020

DENNIS PORT – Fire broke out at a home in Dennis Port just after 2:30 PM. Firefighters responded to 31 Cedar Lane to find fire on the outside of a seasonal home. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 