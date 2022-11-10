PROVINCETOWN – A fire slightly damaged part of the exterior of a guest house in Provincetown about 8:30 PM Wednesday. The fire at Gabriel’s Guest House at 102 Bradford Street appeared to have started in a trash can and caught an exterior wall of the building on fire before firefighters quickly put it out. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire slightly damages Provincetown guest house
November 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
