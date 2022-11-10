You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire slightly damages Provincetown guest house

November 9, 2022


PROVINCETOWN – A fire slightly damaged part of the exterior of a guest house in Provincetown about 8:30 PM Wednesday. The fire at Gabriel’s Guest House at 102 Bradford Street appeared to have started in a trash can and caught an exterior wall of the building on fire before firefighters quickly put it out. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

