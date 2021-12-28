TRURO – Firefighters rushed to the area of Chadwick Road off Highland Avenue about 11:30 PM Monday evening after reports of flames seen above the trees. Unsure if a house was on fire mutual aid from Provincetown and Wellfleet was also notified to respond. Crews found a trailer fully involved at 4 Chadwick Road. Fire crews were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to the main house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire erupts in trailer in Truro neighborhood
December 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- CDC Recommends Shorter COVID Isolation, Quarantine for All
- $3.5 Million in New Community IT Grants Released by State
- Barnstable County Commissioners Advise COVID Caution
- Sandwich Among Cape Towns Not Getting At-Home COVID Tests
- Barnstable County Commissioners Taking Public Comment on COVID Funds
- Dredging to Take Place in Barnstable Harbor
- Falmouth Fire Department Charges Ahead With New Station Plans
- New Year’s Eve in Times Square Still On, with Smaller Crowd
- Sandwich Arts Alliances Ringing in New Year
- Chatham First Night Celebrates the New Year
- NORAD: COVID-19 Won’t Stop Santa This Year
- US Sets Shorter COVID-19 Isolation Rules for Health Workers
- $80,000 Provided to Support Cape and Islands Shellfishing Industry