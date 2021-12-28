You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire erupts in trailer in Truro neighborhood

Fire erupts in trailer in Truro neighborhood

December 27, 2021

TRURO – Firefighters rushed to the area of Chadwick Road off Highland Avenue about 11:30 PM Monday evening after reports of flames seen above the trees. Unsure if a house was on fire mutual aid from Provincetown and Wellfleet was also notified to respond. Crews found a trailer fully involved at 4 Chadwick Road. Fire crews were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to the main house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

