You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: One person rescued as fire heavily damages vacant structure in Falmouth

Breaking: One person rescued as fire heavily damages vacant structure in Falmouth

April 12, 2020

FALMOUTH – Fire heavily damaged a house in Falmouth. Firefighters were called to 663 Gifford Street just before 5 PM Sunday to find fire showing from the 1.5 story building. One person was rescued from the fire in unknown condition. Fire crews worked to knock down the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Falmouth Police reported Gifford Street was closed from Brick Kiln Road to the little league fields.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 