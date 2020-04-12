FALMOUTH – Fire heavily damaged a house in Falmouth. Firefighters were called to 663 Gifford Street just before 5 PM Sunday to find fire showing from the 1.5 story building. One person was rescued from the fire in unknown condition. Fire crews worked to knock down the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Falmouth Police reported Gifford Street was closed from Brick Kiln Road to the little league fields.
Breaking: One person rescued as fire heavily damages vacant structure in Falmouth
April 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
