Fire in 3rd floor bathroom damages Falmouth house

February 7, 2025

FALMOUTH – A fire broke out in the 3rd floor bathroom of a Falmouth home about 6 PM Friday. Fire crews responded to the end of Maker Lane and extinguished te flames. Officials then checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread to the attic. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

