TRURO – Firefighters were called to a potentially serious situation just after 10:30 PM Sunday. A fire involving a propane tank at 6 Cabral Farm Road caused the pressure relief valve to let go causing a fireball. Crews deployed a hose system known as a blitz gun to protect the house and cool the tank. The situation was quickly brought under control as Provincetown and Wellfleet fire crews responded to the scene with extra water and manpower just in case. No injuries were reported. The house was checked to make sure gas hadn’t gotten inside. Firefighters remained on scene while the remaining gas was vented from the tank. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire involving propane tank quelled in Truro
May 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
