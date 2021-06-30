You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire pit catches side of large Monument Beach home on fire

Fire pit catches side of large Monument Beach home on fire

June 29, 2021

BOURNE – Firefighters were called to 161 Jefferson Road in Monument Beach sometime after 8:30 PM Tuesday. According to reports, a fire pit caught the side of a large 2 story residence on fire. The occupants were able to put most of the fire out but crews had to open up the wall to check for fire extension inside. No injuries were reported.

