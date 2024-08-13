You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire reported at Falmouth grocery store

Fire reported at Falmouth grocery store

August 13, 2024

FALMOUTH – Fire was reported at the Jack and the Beanstalk store in Falmouth shortly after 7 AM Tuesday. Firefighters arrived at the Gifford Street Extension location to find equipment in the kitchen on fire. Crews worked to extinguish the flames and make sure the fire hadn’t spread any further. No injuries were reported.

