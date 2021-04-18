Fire reported at Hyannis apartment building





HYANNIS – Fire was reported at an apartment building in Hyannis shortly before 5 PM Sunday. Initial reports say the fire started on the exterior of the building at 209 Iyannough Road (Route 28). At least one person reportedly went out a second floor window before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported. Firefighters had to use caution due to possible ammunition in an apartment. Because of hoses and apparatus in the street, Route 28 was closed to traffic. The Red Cross was called to provide temporary shelter for the displaced residents.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN