BREWSTER – Firefighters from Brewster and Orleans responded to a brush fire around 5:30 PM Thursday. The fire broke out in the cranberry bogs off Point of Rocks Road near Pilgrim Pines Road. No structures were threatened. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters battle brush fire in Brewster
November 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
