Firefighters battle brush fire in conservation area in West Barnstable

April 23, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – Firefighters were called to a sizable brush fire in West Barnstable early Sunday morning. A Sandwich fire engine on another call reportedly spotted the fire off the Service Road and Route 149 in a conservation area. Crews were able to get the flames under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

