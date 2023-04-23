WEST BARNSTABLE – Firefighters were called to a sizable brush fire in West Barnstable early Sunday morning. A Sandwich fire engine on another call reportedly spotted the fire off the Service Road and Route 149 in a conservation area. Crews were able to get the flames under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters battle brush fire in conservation area in West Barnstable
April 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Railroad Bridge Maintenance to Close Canal Traffic
- Utility Companies Issue Reminder About Digging Safely
- Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman Discusses “Helltown” Limited Series Coming to Outer Cape
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Conservation District New Program Manager Martha Craig and Board Chair Mark Forest Talk Environment for Earth Day
- Community Health Center Expands Telehealth Access
- Barnstable County Working on Private Well PFAS Testing Program
- Cape League Launches Campaign to Open Hall of Fame Building
- Drug Take Back Day Saturday
- State to Host Pair of Cape Cod Canal Bridge Meetings
- Martha’s Vineyard Dispatcher Wins Statewide Award
- Champ Homes To Host Third Annual Earth Day Clean Up
- New Barnstable County Sheriff Reflects on First Few Months in Office
- National Marine Sanctuary Seeking New Advisory Council Members