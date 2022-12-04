Firefighters battle mulch fire in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Firefighters battled a large mulch fire in Falmouth Sunday afternoon. Officials were called to Blacksmith Farms at 716 Blacksmith Shop Road shortly after noon. Two engines remained on scene for an extended time wetting down the pile. Falmouth Police reported that Blacksmith Shop Road was closed in the area and for motorists to avoid the area.

Another large mulch fire occurred at the same location one month ago.



On August 30th of this year another fire was reported at the location. From CWN archives: “Falmouth Fire-Rescue reports that Just before 6 PM Tuesday evening, a call was received for a smoke condition at Blacksmith Shop Farms on Blacksmith Shop Rd. Upon arrival Engine 25 found a fire burning in the stump pile. Additional fire engines were requested to assist in the operation. Two excavators pulled the pile apart and the fire was put out. Fire-Rescue was on location for just about three hours. Also assisting on the scene were equipment and personnel from the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Division of Forest Fire Control and Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Rescue.”

Back in November of 2014, another large mulch fire burned for three days at the same location and was not completely extinguished for 13 days: