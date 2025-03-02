You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters call for the Jaws of Life at major crash on Bearse’s Way in Hyannis

Firefighters call for the Jaws of Life at major crash on Bearse’s Way in Hyannis

March 2, 2025



HYANNIS – A major traffic crash was reported in Hyannis shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. The collision on Bearse’s Way at Hiramar Road required firefighters to use the Jaws of Life to free at least one occupant. Several ambulances were called to the scene. One victim reportedly suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. Bearse’s Way was completely closed in the area. A short time later, Cape Cod Hospital called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport. It was believed the medevac was for a victim of the crash. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the cause of the collision.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

