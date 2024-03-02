You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters called to Bamboo Restaurant in Hyannis after smoke reported in an office

March 2, 2024

March 2, 2024

HYANNIS – Hyannis Firefighters were called to the Bamboo Restaurant on Iyannouh Road (Route 132) about 1 PM. Fire crews determined a component for the restaurants sound system had burnt out causing smoke in an office area of the restaurant. No injuries were reported and the restaurant remained open.

