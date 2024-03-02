HYANNIS – Hyannis Firefighters were called to the Bamboo Restaurant on Iyannouh Road (Route 132) about 1 PM. Fire crews determined a component for the restaurants sound system had burnt out causing smoke in an office area of the restaurant. No injuries were reported and the restaurant remained open.
Firefighters called to Bamboo Restaurant in Hyannis after smoke reported in an office
March 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
