BARNSTABLE – Firefighters were called to the W.B. Mason facility on Communication Way in Barnstable sometime after 8 AM. Reports indicated smoke coming from a drop ceiling in the building. Crews stretched hose lines and called for the Hyannis ladder truck to respond. After investigation an overheated pump that is part of the sprinkler system was apparently to blame for the smoke and was shut down. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters called to W.B. Mason facility after smoke starts filling building
November 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
