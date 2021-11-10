You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters called to W.B. Mason facility after smoke starts filling building

Firefighters called to W.B. Mason facility after smoke starts filling building

November 10, 2021

John P. Carroll/CWN

BARNSTABLE – Firefighters were called to the W.B. Mason facility on Communication Way in Barnstable sometime after 8 AM. Reports indicated smoke coming from a drop ceiling in the building. Crews stretched hose lines and called for the Hyannis ladder truck to respond. After investigation an overheated pump that is part of the sprinkler system was apparently to blame for the smoke and was shut down. No injuries were reported.

