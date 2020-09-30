DENNIS – Firefighters rushed to Cove Road in Dennis about 3:30 PM Wednesday for a report of a car on fire in an attached garage. On arrival it was detetmined the fire was confined to the engine compartment of the vehicle with no damage to the garage. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters douse car fire in Dennis garage
September 30, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
