Firefighters douse car fire in Dennis garage

September 30, 2020

DENNIS – Firefighters rushed to Cove Road in Dennis about 3:30 PM Wednesday for a report of a car on fire in an attached garage. On arrival it was detetmined the fire was confined to the engine compartment of the vehicle with no damage to the garage. No injuries were reported.

