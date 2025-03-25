You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters douse garage fire in Falmouth

Firefighters douse garage fire in Falmouth

March 25, 2025

FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a garage fire on Harris Hill Road in Falmouth just before 2 PM Monday. According to reports some debris caught fire and was doused. Fire crews checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread into the walls of the attached garage. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 