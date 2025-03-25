FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a garage fire on Harris Hill Road in Falmouth just before 2 PM Monday. According to reports some debris caught fire and was doused. Fire crews checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread into the walls of the attached garage. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters douse garage fire in Falmouth
March 25, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
