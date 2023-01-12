You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters douse shed fire in Hyannis

Firefighters douse shed fire in Hyannis

January 12, 2023

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a Guy Lane residence in Hyannis around 10 AM Thursday morning. Smoke could be seen in the sky on approach as a shed was fully involved. Crews were able to quickly douse the flames with no damage to surrounding structures. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 