HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a Guy Lane residence in Hyannis around 10 AM Thursday morning. Smoke could be seen in the sky on approach as a shed was fully involved. Crews were able to quickly douse the flames with no damage to surrounding structures. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters douse shed fire in Hyannis
January 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
