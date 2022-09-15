BOURNE – Firefighters were called to the Delken Laundry on Trowbridge Road around 10:15 AM Thursday. Crews found smoke in the building and advanced a hose line. The fire was quickly put out. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters douse small fire at Bourne laundromat
September 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- WHO: COVID End “In Sight,” Deaths at Lowest Since March 2020
- Fishermen Must Be Heard About Whale Rules, Maine Gov. Says
- Florida Flies Immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard; Island Responds
- Barnstable Hosting Flu Vaccine Clinic
- Chip Sealing Work Planned on Several Sandwich Roads
- Barnstable Seeking Input on Housing Production Updates
- Strawberry Hill Sewer Expansion to Continue in Centerville
- Work Ahead for Falmouth in Search for Next Town Manager
- Boston Marathon to Welcome Nonbinary Athletes to 2023 Race
- Local Child Care Services See Strong Return for Fall Semester
- Wellfleet Voters OK Maurice’s Campground Purchase
- Cape Cod Foundation Awards $80,000 for Cape Cod Regional Tech
- Center for Coastal Studies to Host Debris Collections