You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters douse small fire at Bourne laundromat

Firefighters douse small fire at Bourne laundromat

September 15, 2022

BOURNE – Firefighters were called to the Delken Laundry on Trowbridge Road around 10:15 AM Thursday. Crews found smoke in the building and advanced a hose line. The fire was quickly put out. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 