Firefighters extinguish small fire in Falmouth basement

December 13, 2022

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were able to quickly put out a basement fire in Falmouth. Crews responded to the 300 block of Davisville Road around 6:30 AM. Officials believe a cardboard was too close to the home’s furnace causing the fire. No injuries were reported.

