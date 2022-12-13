FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were able to quickly put out a basement fire in Falmouth. Crews responded to the 300 block of Davisville Road around 6:30 AM. Officials believe a cardboard was too close to the home’s furnace causing the fire. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters extinguish small fire in Falmouth basement
December 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
