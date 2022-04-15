YARMOUTH – Firefighters had to extricate a driver after his vehicle struck a tree in Yarmouth around 10 AM Friday. The crash happened inside the Yarmouth Town Landfill. The driver did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Firefighters extricate driver after car vs tree at Yarmouth Town Landfill
April 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
